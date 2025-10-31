A shocking crime in Bengaluru’s Brahmanyapura: a minor girl and her friends strangled her 35-year-old mother, Netravati, after she objected to the teen’s relationship. The group staged the murder as a suicide before fleeing the scene.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was murdered by her minor daughter and her friends after she questioned the teenager for bringing her boyfriend and his friends home late at night. The crime occurred near the Circle Maramma Temple in Brahmanyapura, Bengaluru. The victim, Netravati, was strangled and then hanged to make the murder appear as a suicide. All five accused involved in the crime are minors, including the victim’s daughter.

Tragic End for 35-Year-Old Widow

Netravati, a widow, lived alone with her daughter, who was the centre of her world. Her elder sister, also residing in Bengaluru, became suspicious after Netravati failed to answer phone calls for an entire day. Concerned, she visited Netravati’s house the next morning, only to find her dead. The daughter was missing, and her absence even during her mother’s funeral deepened suspicions. Netravati’s sister lodged a police complaint and also filed a missing person case for the girl, suspecting her involvement in the murder.

Daughter’s Love Affair Led to Conflict

Police investigations revealed that Netravati’s minor daughter was in a romantic relationship with a young man. She often brought her boyfriend home, which Netravati strongly disapproved of. On the night of October 25, the girl returned home with her boyfriend and three of his friends. Around 11 pm, Netravati woke up to find all of them in the same room. Furious, she scolded her daughter, ordered the boys to leave, and warned that she would call the police.

Minor Daughter and Friends Commit Heinous Crime

Angered by Netravati’s reprimand, her daughter, along with her boyfriend and his friends, turned violent. They covered Netravati’s mouth, tied a towel around her neck, and strangled her to death. To stage the murder as a suicide, they hung her body from a ceiling fan using a saree and fled the scene.

Truth Emerges During Police Interrogation

Following a complaint by Netravati’s sister, police detained the daughter’s boyfriend for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder and revealed the involvement of the other minors. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, as a mother trying to guide her daughter was brutally killed by the very person she sought to protect.