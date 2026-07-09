DMK leader Kaviganesan Veeraswamy filed a PIL in the Madras High Court against actor Vijay's TVK party for holding political events in schools. The court has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government, seeking a response to the allegations.

DMK chief whip Advocate Kaviganesan Veeraswamy accused the cadres of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of conducting political activities and demonstrations within school and college premises to 'influence' and run their "political propaganda."

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The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government, seeking their response to a petition alleging that the TVK workers celebrated the birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party president C Joseph Vijay in educational institutions by involving school children and political activities. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by DMK leader and advocate Kaviganesan Veeraswamy.

DMK leader details allegations

On a Madras High Court notice to the state government, Advocate Kaviganesan Veeraswamy stated that the PIL was moved to protect the educational environment from political interference. "I have filed a PIL in Madras High Court that the ruling party TVK cadres and representatives are misusing their power in schools and colleges. They are influencing their political propaganda and placing some demonstrations, influencing their party activities in schools, particularly during class hours, disturbing the students and asking them to demonstrate about Vijay's film and all," Veeraswamy said.

He further alleged that these activities have caused significant disruption to the academic schedule and the functioning of school administrations. "TVK cadres forcibly came to the classrooms and disturbed the students. These types of practices have very much disturbed the students and the school management committee. So, I have filed a PIL in the Madras High Court to protect the students' education," he added.

PIL filed on MK Stalin's instruction

Veeraswamy also noted that the move to file the PIL came following instructions from DMK President MK Stalin. "Our DMK leader MK Stalin instructed us to file a PIL against these types of political activities. The respondents have to file a status report on why these activities are going on in the school premises and educational institutions and make a status report. Secondly, we asked for some interim orders to stop these types of activities," he stated.

Legal basis for the petition

The petition was filed by V Kavi Ganesan, who sought directions to the authorities to strictly implement and enforce Rule 35(3) and Rule 35(4) of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023, to prevent political events from being held in educational institutions.

According to the plea, TVK workers celebrated Vijay's birthday on June 22 in schools and allegedly encouraged children to raise political slogans, prompting the petitioner to seek judicial intervention to ensure educational institutions remain free from political activities.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the School Education Department and directed them to file their replies. (ANI)