As heavy rain lashed Delhi, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh reviewed monsoon preparedness from a 24x7 control room. Major roads and underpasses like Minto Bridge remained clear, reflecting the effectiveness of extensive pre-monsoon measures.

The Delhi government's monsoon preparedness was put to the test as heavy rainfall lashed the national capital over the last 24 hours.

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Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday reviewed the city's waterlogging situation from the 24x7 PWD Monsoon Control Room, where he monitored live CCTV feeds, assessed field operations, and directed officials to maintain maximum preparedness across the city.

Minister Reviews Preparedness at 24x7 Control Room

According to a press release, the minister reviewed the functioning of the integrated control system that continuously tracks vulnerable locations across the city and coordinates rapid response by field teams. He was informed that most major roads and traditionally waterlogging-prone underpasses, including Minto Bridge, Zakhira, Dhaula Kuan and Moolchand, remained operational with smooth traffic movement despite heavy rainfall, reflecting the effectiveness of the department's extensive pre-monsoon preparations.

During the review, officials informed the minister that the PWD has identified 45 waterlogging-prone locations, including major underpasses, all of which are under continuous surveillance through 179 CCTV cameras connected to the central control room. To strengthen on-ground preparedness, the department has deployed 754 permanent pumps at 167 locations and 305 temporary pumps at 273 locations across the city. Engineering teams, pumps, machinery and emergency staff remain on standby throughout the monsoon season to ensure immediate intervention wherever required.

Public Grievance Redressal

The minister also reviewed the public grievance redressal mechanism. The dedicated 24x7 Monsoon Control Room is staffed round the clock with Assistant Engineers who monitor complaints received through multiple channels. All complaints received are immediately forwarded to the concerned Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer (Field) and field staff for prompt action. Officials informed the Minister that during the last 48 hours, nearly 120 public calls were received and attended to on priority. In most cases, waterlogging was cleared within 15 to 30 minutes, depending on rainfall intensity and site conditions.

The department further informed that many parts of Delhi recorded an average rainfall of approximately 100 mm in the last 24 hrs while several areas experienced significantly heavier spells.

'Results are Visible on the Ground': Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh

Speaking after the review, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, "There was a time when Delhiites would worry every time it rained because waterlogging meant blocked roads, stranded vehicles and hours of inconvenience. We had assured the people that this situation would change through better planning and stronger infrastructure. Today's rainfall has shown that when preparation meets commitment, results are visible on the ground."

"More than 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded in several parts of Delhi over the last 24 hours, yet locations like Minto Bridge, Zakhira, Dhaula Kuan and Moolchand- once known for severe waterlogging- have continued to function with traffic moving smoothly. This has been possible because of months of preparation and the tireless efforts of our engineers, field staff and emergency teams," he added.

Parvesh Sahib Singh further said, "Our work continues round the clock. Every complaint is monitored in real time, every vulnerable location is under surveillance, and our teams are fully prepared to respond immediately wherever required. Our objective is simple- to ensure that Delhiites can move safely and confidently even during heavy rainfall."

The minister directed all officers to remain on high alert throughout the monsoon season and continue close coordination with all concerned departments to ensure quick response, smooth traffic movement and public convenience. (ANI)