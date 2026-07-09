A Kalyan Court rejected Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre's plea for a video conference hearing in an assault case on doctors. Currently hospitalised, the court has mandated his physical production for further custody proceedings.

Court Rejects Corporator's Video Conferencing Plea

A Kalyan Court on Thursday rejected the plea of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, seeking to be produced before the court through video conferencing, in a case linked to the alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital. Mhatre, who was arrested in connection with the case, is currently undergoing treatment at Thane Civil Hospital. The court held that his appearance through video conferencing would not suffice, effectively requiring his physical production before the court for further proceedings. He will be granted police or judicial custody only after he is produced in the court.

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Explaining that Mhatre's continued stay at the hospital is subject to medical assessment and that he cannot be shifted without clearance from doctors, his counsel, Ramesh Pathki, said, "Until and unless his fitness certificate is given by the doctor and doctors consent that he can be taken, he will remain confined with the doctors. The court has presumed that he is neither arrested nor produced before them until and unless he is physically produced before them. Video conferencing application has been rejected."

Four Accused Arrested in Assault Case

The case pertains to the alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, which triggered widespread outrage among the medical fraternity.

Meanwhile, in a development in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende said an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar Police Station following the incident, and three accused have been sent on remand for two days. Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the fourth accused in the case, has also been arrested.

"Yesterday, the FIR was registered in Vishnu Nagar Police Station, and three accused were arrested last night itself. Those three accused were produced before a competent court today, where they have been sent for two days. Additionally, we have arrested the fourth accused in this case, namely Ramesh Mhatre, and we are proceeding in this case as per the provisions," DCP Zende said.

Dispute Over Patient Treatment

According to police, the incident occurred on July 6 after a dispute over the treatment of a pregnant woman, with doctors allegedly advising that she be shifted to another hospital as NICU beds at the facility were fully occupied. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

The Shiv Sena has faced strong criticism over the incident from the opposition leaders. (ANI)