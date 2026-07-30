The AP High Court ordered an ACB probe into a Rs 15 crore land scam in Kakinada, suspecting collusion between private parties, government officials, and lawyers to mislead the court and illegally transfer public property to private individuals.

High Court Orders ACB Probe into Land Scam

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation into an alleged attempt to transfer government land worth about Rs 15 crore to private individuals in Kakinada Urban Mandal. The Court expressed serious concern that it may have been misled through conflicting affidavits, professional misconduct, and an apparent conflict of interest involving government lawyers, private counsel, and municipal officials.

Justice N Harinath set aside the court order issued on January 8, allowing the review petition, and directed the ACB to complete its investigation within 12 weeks. The probe must be conducted by an officer not below the rank of Inspector General, with a report to be submitted to the ACB Director General, the court ordered.

The dispute relates to land in Survey No. 127/4 at Ramanaiah Peta in Kakinada Urban Mandal. In 2013 and 2015, private petitioners approached the High Court alleging that the Kakinada Municipal Corporation was constructing a compound wall on their private land. In response, the Municipal Corporation filed affidavits in 2015 stating that the land was not private property, but rather land reserved for public purposes, and that it had a duty to protect it.

Contradictory Affidavits and Shifting Stances

Later, the Jayendra Nagar Residents Welfare Association became a party to the case, informing the Court that the land claimed by the petitioners had actually been gifted to the Municipal Corporation for public use. When the matter came up again in January 2026, the Municipal Corporation filed a fresh affidavit taking a completely different position, stating that it would not interfere with the land claimed by the petitioners. The Residents Welfare Association also informed the Court that it was not asserting any claim over the land. Based on these submissions, the Single Judge disposed of the petitions on January 8, directing the Corporation not to interfere with the petitioners' land.

Allegations of Collusion and Conflict of Interest

The Residents Welfare Association challenged that order before a Division Bench, which advised it to seek a review before the Single Judge, leading to the present proceedings. During the review hearing, the Association argued that the petitioners, government officials, Municipal Corporation authorities, and lawyers had acted together to mislead the Court and facilitate the transfer of valuable public property.

The High Court noted that Special Government Pleader Singamaneni Pranathi had earlier represented the private petitioners before becoming a government law officer. After her appointment, her husband, advocate Meka Rahul Chowdary, appeared for the same petitioners. At the same time, Pranathi appeared for the government when the Municipal Corporation reversed its earlier stand and filed an affidavit favourable to the private parties.

Court Cites Professional Misconduct

Justice Harinath observed that these developments indicated possible fraud, collusion, and a serious conflict of interest. The Court stated that the sequence of events suggested an attempt to mislead the judiciary and transfer valuable government land to private individuals.

The Court strongly criticised the conduct of the lawyers involved, calling it serious professional misconduct and an attempt to deceive the Court. It also observed that government lawyers had failed in their duty to protect the public interest.

Considering the gravity of the allegations, the Court ordered a detailed ACB investigation to establish the role of all those involved.

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