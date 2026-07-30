Every day at 6 am, 80-year-old Rabindranath Sarkar climbs into a rented taxi and spends nearly 16 hours navigating Kolkata's busy streets, returning home only around 10 or 11 pm after another exhausting shift.

Every day before sunrise, 80-year-old Rabindranath Sarkar begins a gruelling journey that has become his only means of survival. At 6 am, he climbs into a rented taxi and spends nearly 16 hours navigating Kolkata's busy streets, returning home only around 10 or 11 pm after another exhausting shift.

Digital creator Chaitali Bose shared an emotional Instagram video documenting the veteran taxi driver's daily routine. The video not only captured Sarkar's relentless determination but also revealed the harsh realities of the modest home he shares with his 77-year-old wife, urging people to extend a helping hand to the elderly couple.

Sarkar has spent 52 years behind the wheel, but the years of hard work have brought little financial security. Since the taxi is rented, he must pay a fixed daily rental regardless of his earnings while also covering fuel expenses. After meeting these costs, very little remains, leaving him unable to afford even basic medicines for himself.

The couple, who have no children, have lived near Dumdum for years. Their struggles extend far beyond healthcare. Their home has a damaged tin roof and broken asbestos sheets that leak heavily during the monsoon, while even repairing shattered windows remains financially out of reach.

Despite advancing age and fragile health, Sarkar refuses to stop working. The video shows him driving with shaking hands and laboured breathing, a painful reminder of the physical toll his circumstances have taken. Yet, when passengers ask about the fare, he humbly tells them, "Whatever you deem fit, give me."

The emotional video went viral online, prompting an outpouring of compassion. Hundreds of users flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement, while many volunteered to provide medicines and other essential support.

"These are people who will not beg but rather work. An inspiration," a comment read.