Five people, including two children, died in a high-speed crash on Mahabubnagar bypass road after a sports bike reportedly travelling at 160 kmph hit a car at Palakonda crossroads. Car occupants were returning from a birthday function. 3 injured passengers later died in hospital, while the bike rider and pillion rider were declared brought dead.

Five people, including two children, died and three others were injured in a serious road accident in Mahabubnagar district early Monday morning. Police said the crash happened between 12:30 am and 1 am at Palakonda crossroads on the Mahabubnagar bypass road. According to officials, a car was taking a right turn when a sports bike travelling at high speed, reportedly around 160 kmph, hit the rear left door of the vehicle. The impact was very strong. 15 bikers were reportedly seen riding together, and dangerous highway racing is often reported in the area.

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People in the car

Eight people were travelling in the car. They were returning home after attending a birthday function. Six of them were injured in the crash and were taken to a hospital. During treatment, three occupants, a woman and two children, died. Their identities have not been officially detailed in the initial report.

Police said the bike rider and the pillion rider were declared brought dead at the hospital, according to news agency PTI.

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Police statement on racing reports

There were reports suggesting that bike racing may have caused the accident. However, a senior police officer said a group of 15 people from Hyderabad had travelled to Mahabubnagar on 13 superbikes to attend a function.

The officer said the accident occurred while the group was returning to Hyderabad. He stated that the bikes were driven at high speed but denied that it was organised racing.

According to police, other members of the group left the scene after the crash.

However, a relative of one of the deceased claimed that the bikers were involved in racing.

Video and safety concerns

A video recorded before the tragedy has now surfaced online. Reports suggest that more than 15 bikers were seen riding together, and dangerous highway racing is often reported in the area.

The incident has raised serious concerns about overspeeding and road safety enforcement. Questions are being asked about whether stricter preventive steps could have reduced such risks.

Police said further investigation is ongoing. Officials will examine all evidence, including videos and witness statements, before reaching final conclusions.

Authorities have urged drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid speeding, especially during night travel.

(With inputs from agencies)