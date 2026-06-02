A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi. Police have deployed multiple teams to apprehend the accused. An eyewitness claims around 12-16 people were involved in the daytime attack, causing widespread fear.

A 17-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur here, the police said on late Monday.

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Police Launch Investigation

"Upon reaching the spot, police found a 17-year-old male lying on the ground, who was declared dead", Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Alwal, North-East District told ANI

"Multiple teams have been deployed to apprehend the accused at the earliest," the police officer said.

Further investigation is in progress. The forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected relevant evidence. A case under Section 103(1) of the BNS is being registered, he added.

He said that a stabbing incident was reported at New Usmanpur police station.

Eyewitness Recounts Horror

The incident triggered panic in the area.

"Look, this is a threat for all of us. If such things are happening during the daytime... and today there is even a local market here with people constantly coming and going. Despite that, 12 to 15 boys came and committed this act. It has created an atmosphere of fear for those of us living here. Yes, the boy has been identified. He lives just two or three lanes away. His name is being reported as Abhishek. Based on what I've gathered from conversations between the police and the media, there were around 12 to 16 people involved," he said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)