In the shocking Sambhal acid attack case, a fast-track court has handed a life sentence to the wife. The attack on the victim, Muzaffar Ali, happened after he allegedly discovered her affair. The wife's family now plans to challenge the verdict.

In a chilling acid attack case from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a fast-track court on Monday handed down a life sentence to the guilty wife. The court also slapped a fine of ₹1.75 lakh on the accused, with the entire amount to be given to the victim. This case has become a grim story of betrayal, violence, and a crime that changed a man's life forever.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Night That Changed Everything

The incident, which shook the entire region, took place on the night of March 7, 2025, in the Badaun Darwaza area of Sambhal's Sadar Kotwali. The victim, Muzaffar Ali, had allegedly found his wife, Kahkansha, in a compromising position with her lover. This led to a tense atmosphere at home. It is alleged that on the same night, while Muzaffar Ali was sleeping, his wife Kahkansha threw acid on his face. The sudden attack left him severely burned and his life was altered in an instant.

Also Read: Why Is Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal's Viral 'Government Office' Photo Facing Backlash?

Six Months of Treatment, But Sight Never Returned

The acid attack left Muzaffar Ali's face badly disfigured. The most severe impact was on his eyes, causing him to lose his sight completely. The acid splashes also affected his shoulders and stomach. He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in a critical condition. Despite nearly six months of treatment and medical efforts, his vision could not be restored. The incident left him with deep physical, as well as mental and social, trauma.

One-Year Trial, 10 Court Appearances

The case was heard in the court of Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) Gopal (HJS). The legal proceedings lasted for over a year, during which there were a total of 10 hearings. On May 27, 2026, the court convicted the accused, Kahkansha, under sections 352, 351(2), 124(1), 109(1), and 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The verdict was reserved after that. On Monday, the court announced its final decision, sentencing the accused to life imprisonment and the ₹1.75 lakh fine.

Fine Amount to Be Given to the Victim

The entire fine of ₹1.75 lakh imposed by the court will be given to the victim, Muzaffar Ali. Legal experts believe that in such cases, financial assistance can prove crucial for the victim's rehabilitation and future needs.

Preparing to Challenge in High Court

After the verdict, the accused's side has announced its intention to approach the High Court. The accused's lawyer, Pinky Sharma, said that they will prepare to appeal against this decision. She claimed that the defense was not given adequate time in the case, and this will be the basis for their legal challenge.

Also Read: Acid attack victims with internal injuries now under Disabilities Act: SC