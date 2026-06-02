J&K Police registered over 170 FIRs and arrested hundreds in 50 days under the 'Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan'. SSP Joginder Singh confirmed a 50-60% reduction in Jammu, demolition of 11 illegal structures, and attachment of properties.

Jammu and Kashmir police have registered over 170 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested hundreds of individuals under '100 Days of Drug-Free J&K' drive (Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan) is a major, Union Territory-wide initiative launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

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Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh told ANI, "Only around 200 FIRs are registered throughout an entire year. Within these 50 days alone, 175-176 FIRs have been registered, and hundreds of individuals have been placed under arrest","

Police demolish illegal structures, attach properties

The officer said that the police have demolished some illegal structues under the initiative. "Our assessment indicates a 50-60% reduction in Jammu... 11 permanent structures, houses built by drug peddlers using illegal means have been successfully demolished. Additionally, we have attached properties outside the state, frozen specific bank accounts where illicit transactions were routed, and secured assets in the form of gold and silver wherever discovered...,' he said.

'Drone dropping a conspiracy by Pakistan'

He noted that drone dropping will continue to be a hurdle and termed it as a "conspiracy" of Pakistan. "It is undeniably a conspiracy hatched by the enemy (Pakistan), but our focus lies on identifying those within our country, and we are working with great intensity to apprehend them... Over these past 50 days, we have received immense support from every agency and section of society, and on this strength, we have achieved significant success. Drone dropping will remain a challenge for some time, but we will find a counter with great resolve..."

The padyatra is part of a 100-day intensive campaign launched by the administration to strengthen public outreach and awareness against drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 2 crore belonging to alleged drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of the ongoing "Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan", officials said on Saturday. (ANI)