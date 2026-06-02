A 12-year-old boy sustained a foot injury during a firing incident in Delhi's New Usmanpur. Police have apprehended two accused, Prankur and Harsh, and recovered a country-made rifle. The boy is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

A teenager was injured in an alleged firing incident at the New Usmanpur area here on Monday, Delhi police said.

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Two Accused Apprehended

Following the incident, police have apprehended two accused identified as Prankur (29 ) and Harsh (22), "During the incident, a passerby boy age- 12 years, sustained injuries in his foot due to the firing and is currently undergoing treatment at JPC Hospital," they said.

The crime scene was inspected by the Forensic Team, which collected relevant evidence. A case under the appropriate sections of law is being registered at New Usmanpur police station.

Police teams were deployed at various pickets to apprehend the accused. "A country-made rifle was recovered from their possession. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused at the earliest" Further investigation into the matter is in progress, police added.

Initial Police Report

Police stated that a firing incident was reported at New Usmanpur police station during the evening hours on June 1. "Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three individuals had opened fire in front of the residence of Dharmender (43 years), a caterer, in the area of 4th Pushta, New Usmanpur," police said.

More details are awaited )ANI)