The Agartala Municipal Corporation has presented a Rs 975.91 crore budget for 2026-27. It focuses on urban infrastructure, a new paperless hospital, traffic solutions, and a pioneering Rs 100 crore municipal bond to modernise the city.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has presented an ambitious budget for the financial year 2026-27 with a strong emphasis on urban infrastructure, healthcare services, traffic management, and revenue generation aimed at transforming Tripura's capital into a modern and citizen-friendly city.

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Speaking to ANI, Mayor Dipak Majumder said the budget has been prepared keeping in view the growing needs and challenges of Agartala's residents. For the first time, AMC has projected total receipts of Rs 974.93 crore and expenditure of Rs 975.91 crore, resulting in a modest deficit of approximately Rs 97.67 lakh. "We are confident of bridging this gap through enhanced revenue generation from our own sources, as we have successfully done in previous years," the Mayor said.

Revenue and Funding Strategy

According to the budget estimates, AMC aims to generate Rs 80.19 crore through internal revenue sources such as building plan approvals, trade licences, and municipal taxes. These funds will be channelled into various developmental initiatives across the city.

A major share of the development budget is expected to come from external funding sources. The Corporation anticipates receiving Rs 167 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which will be utilised for upgrading drainage networks, roads, ponds, and other critical civic infrastructure. Additional funding under various urban development projects will support road construction, drainage systems, street lighting, and civic amenities across municipal wards.

Healthcare and Public Health Initiatives

One of the most significant announcements in the budget is the establishment of Tripura's first paperless Civil Hospital equipped with advanced healthcare technology. The facility is being developed to ease patient load on AGMC & GBP Hospital and TMC Hospital. The proposed hospital will feature modern laboratories, operating theatres, X-ray and sonography units, and specialist departments including Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, and General Medicine.

"A special feature of this hospital is that specialist doctors will be available during evening hours. Since most hospitals primarily offer consultations during the daytime, this initiative will benefit those who cannot visit doctors during working hours by providing medical services in the evening," the mayor said.

Addressing public health concerns, the Mayor said dedicated funds have been earmarked for mosquito-control measures. The programme will involve deployment of additional manpower, procurement of spray machines, and intensified drain-cleaning operations in mosquito-prone areas of the city.

Innovative Financing and Market Modernisation

In another landmark initiative, AMC is planning to launch a Rs 100-crore municipal bond issue, a first-of-its-kind move in Tripura aimed at strengthening the Corporation's financial capacity and supporting long-term urban development projects.

The budget also outlines plans for the scientific modernisation of four major city markets -- Durga Chowmuhani Market, Battala/Bordergol Chakkar Market, Lake Chowmuhani Market, and GB Market. The redevelopment projects are expected to improve infrastructure, sanitation, and business facilities for traders and consumers.

Traffic Management and Urban Mobility

Traffic management and urban mobility have been identified as key priorities amid Agartala's growing population and increasing vehicular movement. The Mayor said the Corporation is working on solutions that balance the needs of vendors and hawkers while reducing congestion across the city.

As part of the strategy, multipurpose parking zones are being developed. A major parking facility is under construction at the old motor stand, while another parking project capable of accommodating around 100 vehicles is progressing in the Howrah area. Additionally, a multi-level parking zone adjacent to the TRTC complex, recently announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha, is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in the city.

Conclusion: A Comprehensive Vision for Agartala

Mayor Majumder said Agartala's growing importance as a hub for healthcare, education, business, and tourism has increased the need for modern urban infrastructure.

"This budget reflects the aspirations of the people of Agartala. Through these initiatives, we aim to further modernise the city and accelerate its development in the coming years," he said. The 2026-27 budget is being viewed as one of AMC's most comprehensive financial plans, combining infrastructure expansion, healthcare reforms, civic improvements, and innovative financing mechanisms to support the future growth of Tripura's capital city.