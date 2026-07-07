A nurse in Telangana has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband by injecting toilet cleaner into his IV line while he was hospitalized. Police state the motive was her desire to continue an extramarital affair.

A shocking murder case has emerged from Telangana's Nizamabad district, where a 37-year-old nurse has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband by injecting toilet cleaner into his intravenous (IV) line while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police allege the murder was premeditated and motivated by the accused's desire to continue an extramarital relationship without opposition.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to investigators, the victim had been admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Taking advantage of her medical knowledge and access to the patient, the accused allegedly injected toilet-cleaning liquid into her husband's IV drip, leading to his rapid deterioration and subsequent death. Initially, the death did not raise suspicion, but inconsistencies in the circumstances prompted a detailed police investigation.

During the probe, investigators examined medical records, hospital evidence and statements from witnesses. Police also reviewed CCTV footage and gathered forensic evidence, which they say pointed to deliberate foul play rather than a natural medical complication. The investigation further revealed the accused was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair, which police believe was the primary motive behind the crime.

Also Read: Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Phone After Stopping to Help Biker, CCTV Captures Clever Theft

Authorities said the accused initially attempted to mislead investigators by portraying the death as a medical emergency. However, sustained questioning and forensic findings reportedly exposed contradictions in her account. She was subsequently arrested and booked on charges of murder. Police have also initiated further inquiries to determine whether anyone else had prior knowledge of or assisted in the alleged crime.

The incident has sparked widespread shock because of the accused's professional background as a healthcare worker, with many questioning the breach of trust associated with the case. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are awaiting the complete forensic and medical examination reports, which are expected to strengthen the prosecution's case.

If convicted, the accused could face severe punishment under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have said additional evidence will be presented before the court as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Telangana: 3 die in house fire, another blaze at Hyderabad court