Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal was appointed Vice-President in the BJP's new team. He thanked PM Modi, Amit Shah, and party chief Nitin Nabin for the responsibility, which he accepted with humility, calling it a 'test'.

Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who was appointed Vice-President in the new team of BJP office bearers declared on Monday, thanked the party leadership for expressing faith in him and said he accepts the new responsibility with humility.

"I received news this afternoon that a decision has been made to appoint me as a Vice President of the BJP. My very first words are to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and our National President Nitin Nabin," Badal said. "I thank them for placing such immense trust in me and deeming me capable of handling this responsibility. I also wish to thank the Punjab BJP leadership for always encouraging and supporting me. I realise that this responsibility is not a reward but a test, and I pray that the Almighty grants me success in it. I accept this responsibility with great humility," he added.

'A team for India's future'

BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the new office-bearers make a "team for India's future." "I believe this is the BJP's team for the future, the team for India's future, and I extend my best wishes to this team. This team will take the Prime Minister's vision and his resolve to the grassroots level, strengthen ties with party workers, foster dialogue with the public, and certainly work with a firm commitment," Nabin said.

New National Office-Bearers Announced

The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief. The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Six among 13 new vice presidents are women.

Kavita Patidar - Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran - Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh - Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel - Gujarat, Sandeep. Pathak - Delhi, Phangnon Konyak - Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav - Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony - Keralam, M. Venkateshan - Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga - West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu Bihar, Swadesh Singh - Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman -Assam, Rohan Gupta - Gujarat, Jai Prakash - Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge.

Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roopkumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh. (ANI)