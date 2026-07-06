Three people died after a cylinder explosion caused a fire in a house in Miryalguda, Telangana. In separate incidents, a massive fire broke out at the Nampally criminal court building and another at a helmet bazaar in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

A massive fire broke out on the third floor of Nampally criminal court building on Monday triggering panic among people who were present in the premises, said fire official. According to officials, upon receiving the incident, two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the flames under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. Further details awaited.

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3 Die In Miryalguda House Fire

In a separate fire incident, three people died after a fire broke out in a house in the Kalakawada area of Miryalguda, Telangana, following a cylinder explosion late on Thursday night, officials said. According to a fire department official, information about the blaze was received at around 12:30 am, following which a fire engine was rushed to the spot. The official said an investigation into the incident is underway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"Last night around 12.30, we received information that a fire had broken out in a house in Kalakawada, Miryalguda. One fire engine reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Three people lost their lives following a cylinder explosion. We are investigating the matter. The bodies have been shifted for a post-mortem. The deceased are an elderly woman, a girl, and a boy. We will provide more details after the investigation is complete," the fire official said.

Blaze At Ameerpet Helmet Bazaar

Earlier, a massive blaze erupted at a commercial helmet bazaar in the Ameerpet area of Hyderabad on Friday. Firefighting teams were rushed to the spot to prevent the flames from spreading nearby. The Hyderabad police confirmed that casualties had been reported so far. A fire official from Hyderabad said, "A fire broke out at a helmet bazaar in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Seven fire engines reached the spot and controlled the fire. There are no casualties reported so far." Further details are awaited. (ANI)