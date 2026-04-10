A 21-year-old tribal woman was found dead in Telangana’s Warangal district, sparking outrage after her family alleged gang rape and murder by four youths. They claim the crime was made to look like suicide. Protests broke out over alleged police inaction, with villagers blocking a highway and stopping the postmortem.

A shocking case from Warangal district in Telangana has triggered anger and protests. A 21-year-old tribal woman was found dead on Wednesday night in her village. She was a resident of AK Tanda in Rayaparthi mandal. Her family says her death is not a suicide but a planned crime.

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Family alleges gang rape and murder

The victim’s relatives have accused four youths from Ravuru Tanda of gang rape and murder. They claim the men sexually assaulted her and later hanged her body to make it look like suicide, as reported by ABP News.

Family members said the woman had severe injuries and heavy bleeding. These signs raised serious doubts about the suicide claim.

Her body has been shifted to a mortuary in Vardhannapet for a postmortem to find the exact cause of death.

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Concerns over accused and behaviour

Relatives also said that one of the accused has a history of substance abuse. They claimed he often used marijuana and was known in the area for troubling behaviour.

These claims have added to the anger among villagers, who are demanding strict action.

Protests over police response

Tension increased after the family accused police of not acting quickly. They said a complaint was filed immediately, but no strong action was taken.

In protest, villagers and relatives gathered outside the Vardhannapet mortuary. They also blocked a national highway to demand justice.

The protesters have refused to allow the postmortem until all four accused are arrested.

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Incident raises safety concerns

The case has again raised serious questions about women’s safety, especially in rural and tribal areas. Locals say that police presence in remote Tanda villages is not strong enough. This, they believe, makes people in these areas more vulnerable.

Family members have also questioned whether cases involving tribal communities get proper attention and urgency.

Police are expected to continue their investigation based on the family’s complaint and medical reports. The postmortem findings will play an important role in confirming the cause of death.

Meanwhile, protests and public anger continue to grow, with many demanding quick arrests and strict punishment.