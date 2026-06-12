Weather experts predict that light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds will continue across Delhi-NCR through June 13 and may extend into June 14. Wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph during thunderstorms. While temperatures could gradually rise after June 15, complete clearing of the weather is unlikely. The IMD also noted that conditions remain favorable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon, while pre-monsoon activity is expected to intensify, providing continued relief from the heat.