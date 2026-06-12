The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on June 12. The weather system is being driven by atmospheric circulations positioned over coastal and southern Andhra Pradesh.

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Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is likely in parts of the Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts, as well as hilly regions of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. Moderate rain with thunderstorm activity is also expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Theni, and Tenkasi.