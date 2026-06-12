Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met PM Narendra Modi, seeking central intervention on several state issues. He requested a dialogue on Godavari waters and sought approvals for Hyderabad's Metro expansion, Regional Ring Road, and other key projects.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate a dialogue between the Telangana and Maharashtra governments on the utilisation of Godavari waters for irrigation and drinking water needs. The Chief Minister emphasised that the use of Godavari water is crucial for the state's future requirements. The CM met with PM Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to the PM on the pending state issue and sought the centre's immediate help for clearances.

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Hyderabad Metro Rail Expansion

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the Prime Minister to approve the proposals for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 expansion. The Chief Minister informed the PM that the Metro Rail expansion proposal on a 122.9 km stretch across 7 corridors at the estimated cost of Rs 38,595 crore had already been submitted and requested that the project be sanctioned as a joint venture between the Central and State governments.

Hyderabad Regional Ring Road

Further, the CM sought immediate approval for the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) works. CM Revanth Reddy apprised PM Modi of the status of the RRR project, as the state government had already agreed to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition costs for the northern section and had released Rs 626 crore to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The Chief Minister highlighted that land acquisition for over 90 per cent of the northern section had been completed.

Emphasising that the construction of the southern section of the RRR is equally critical, the CM said that completing the southern corridor, stretching from Choutuppal to Sangareddy, would significantly strengthen the transportation network around Hyderabad. The CM also urged the PM for the approval of the northern and southern corridors and executed the works expeditiously.

Hyderabad-Amaravati-Bandar Port Expressway

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy told the Prime Minister that the Hyderabad-Amaravati-Bandar Port Expressway was also pending for approval by the centre. "The proposed 12-lane expressway, connecting Hyderabad to Bandar Port via Amaravati, would be of strategic importance to Telangana. This highway with a 120-meter right-of-way would provide port connectivity to landlocked Telangana. It would also serve as an important route for exports in the pharmaceutical, electronics, and food processing sectors," the Chief Minister said.

Warangal Airport Development

The CM also highlighted the need to commence work on the Warangal airport. Land acquisition has already been completed and has also been handed over to the Airports Authority of India. The Warangal airport would significantly benefit the industrial, educational, and tourism sectors of North Telangana, the Chief Minister remarked.

IIM for Hyderabad

The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to sanction an IIM in Hyderabad for which the state government is ready to allocate 200 acres of land for the institute. Telangana is already a hub of premier national educational institutions such as IIT, IIIT, NALSAR, and TIFR, and the establishment of an IIM would help to fulfil the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (ANI)