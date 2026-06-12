On June 12, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged, providing a pause after several hikes in May. This stability followed a drop in international crude oil prices, with Brent crude falling below $90 per barrel due to easing geopolitical tensions.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Friday, June 12, 2026, offering relief to consumers after a series of fuel price hikes in May. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept retail fuel rates stable even as international crude oil prices softened following easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude slipped below the $90-per-barrel mark after reports that the United States called off a planned strike against Iran, reducing concerns over supply disruptions.

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Although crude oil prices have moderated, Indian fuel consumers are yet to see any reduction at the pump. Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged since the last revision on May 25. Prior to that, OMCs increased fuel prices four times within just 11 days during May, citing rising global crude oil costs and mounting losses. The first hike came on May 15, followed by additional increases on May 19, May 23, and May 25.

City-wise Petrol and Diesel Prices on June 12, 2026

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre)

Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83

Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80

Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55

Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82

Source: Oil Marketing Companies and city-wise fuel price updates on June 12, 2026.

Industry observers note that fuel prices in India are influenced by multiple factors, including global crude oil prices, exchange rates, transportation costs, dealer commissions, and taxes imposed by central and state governments. While the recent decline in crude prices has eased pressure on oil companies, retail rates have not been revised downward so far.

Consumers are advised to keep track of daily fuel price updates, which are revised every morning at 6 a.m. by Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. Motorists can also check city-wise fuel prices through official websites, mobile applications, or SMS services offered by oil marketing companies.

With global energy markets still reacting to geopolitical developments and crude oil movements, experts believe fuel prices could remain volatile in the coming weeks. For now, however, motorists across major Indian cities continue to pay the same rates as earlier this month.