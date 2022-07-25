Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana man with Monkeypox symptoms admitted to Hyderabad hospital

    Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao evaluated the issue and directed that all essential precautions be taken. "We have identified six persons who had touch with the individual. Even if they have no symptoms, they have been isolated," the senior health official noted.

    A man from Telangana's Kamareddy town was brought to a hospital in Hyderabad after exhibiting signs of the monkeypox virus. The 40-year-old guy, who has a history of travel to Kuwait, was isolated, according to ANI, quoting Telangana's Director of Public Health. His samples were submitted to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and the findings were pending, according to the official. The person was brought to a private hospital in Kamareddy district on July 23 after getting rashes, according to G Srinivasa Rao, State Director of Public Health.

    According to the official, the individual was sent to Hyderabad's Fever Hospital after exhibiting signs of the condition, and a contact tracing procedure was launched. "We have identified six individuals who had direct touch with this individual." They didn't have any symptoms. "We have, however, separated them," the officer stated.

    Earlier, India confirmed its fourth case of monkeypox virus, with a 34-year-old male from Delhi who had no history of overseas travel testing positive. He recently attended a stag party in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, according to news agency PTI, citing official sources. The man was a West Delhi inhabitant. He was hospitalised to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital in the national capital three days ago after developing monkeypox symptoms. His samples were sent to the NIV on Saturday, and the results were positive, according to the sources.

    Monkeypox is treated with lotions and fever drugs, and if a blood infection or viral pneumonia develops, appropriate treatments are supplied. According to the Centre's 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease,' human-to-human transmission occurs predominantly through large respiratory droplets that need sustained close contact. It can also be spread by direct touch with bodily fluids or lesions, as well as through indirect contact with lesion material, such as contaminated clothes or linen from an affected individual.

