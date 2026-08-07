UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of disrupting the Assembly and creating an uproar during discussions on a Rs 59,000-crore supplementary budget, which he said had provisions for the youth, women, farmers, and the poor.

SP disrupted Assembly over budget: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that the Samajwadi Party is disrupting the functioning of Assembly and creating a "massive uproar" during discussions on a Rs 59,000-crore supplementary budget which has provisions for youth and women.

Addressing a programme in Ambedkar Nagar, Yogi said, "We had tabled a supplementary budget proposal worth Rs 59,000 crores in the Assembly. We anticipated that while Legislators from the ruling party and allied parties would naturally discuss it, the Opposition would also take an interest, given the nature of the projects included in this Rs 59,000 crore outlay."

"We had also made provisions to launch new schemes and programs dedicated to the welfare of the poor. However, the Samajwadi Party did not allow the Assembly to function; they created a massive uproar and disrupted the proceedings," the Chief Minister said. He said the supplementary budget included provisions for "youth employment, programs for the upliftment of farmers and initiatives to foster self-reliance among women, who constitute half the population."

'Pillars of democracy must coordinate'

Highlighting the importance of coordination between different institutions in a democracy, Yogi said, "We operate within a democratic system; we live in a democracy. Democracy rests on three vital pillars: The Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary. By coordinating effectively with one another, these three pillars work together to accelerate the pace of development.

Development in Ambedkar Nagar

CM Yogi also announced that a major fair held during the Magh Mela in the region would now receive official state-level recognition. "A massive fair is held here during the Magh Mela, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees. Now, this fair will be recognised as an official state-level fair," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted development works undertaken in the region, saying, "Immediately after the Katehari election, I visited Katehari to present a gift worth Rs 1,500 crores, essentially fulfilling a promise made to the area, and today, I am presenting a gift worth Rs 706 crores to the residents of Ambedkar Nagar."

Tribute on National Handloom Day

On National Handloom Day, CM Yogi also paid tribute to artisans and craftspeople and highlighted the significance of the Swadeshi movement. "As I bow to this sacred land on this occasion, which marks National Handloom Day, I extend my greetings to the lakhs of artisans and craftspeople of the state. Through their artistry and craftsmanship, they have elevated India's handloom industry, a symbol of our heritage, indigenous spirit, and national identity, to new heights and given it a renewed identity," Yogi added.

He said August 7 also holds historical significance as freedom fighters adopted Swadeshi as a guiding principle on the day in 1905. "That very mantra continues to serve as an inspiration for India today through the handloom and Khadi sectors. On this occasion, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to the lakhs of entrepreneurs and artisans associated with the handloom and Khadi industries," he said. (ANI)