IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Himachal Pradesh from August 10, predicting intensified monsoon activity. Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi are expected to receive heavy rainfall, with warnings of flash floods, landslides, and rising river levels.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Intensified Monsoon

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness intensified monsoon activity from August 10, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi and warning of heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides and rising water levels in rivers and streams.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Meteorological Centre Shimla Director Shobhit Katiyar said the monsoon has remained largely normal in the state over the past few days, with widespread rainfall recorded across several districts. He said light to moderate rainfall was observed in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours, while heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Bilaspur.

"During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was observed in many districts, while heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Bilaspur," Katiyar said.

Weather Forecast Breakdown

Katiyar said there is no major severe weather system expected over the next two days, although moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on August 7. He added that rainfall activity is likely to reduce slightly on August 8 and 9.

"On August 7, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts, with heavy rain also expected at isolated places in other districts. Rainfall activity is likely to reduce slightly on August 8 and 9," he said.

However, the weather is expected to change from August 10, when the monsoon is likely to become active again. Katiyar said most parts of the state could receive moderate to heavy rainfall for two to three days, with Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi likely to receive heavier showers.

"From August 10 onwards, the monsoon will become active once again, and for two to three days we expect moderate to heavy rainfall across most parts of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 10 and 11 for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi, while Yellow Alerts have been issued for the remaining districts.

Risks and Public Advisory

Explaining the reason for the Orange Alert, Katiyar said intense rainfall could cause water levels in rivers, streams and other water bodies to rise, increasing the risk of flash floods, landslides and mudslides.

"During August 10 and 11, water levels and flow in rivers, streams and other water bodies are expected to rise continuously. There is a high possibility of landslides, mudslides and flash floods," he said.

He also warned that heavy rain could make roads slippery, reduce visibility and damage vulnerable structures as well as agricultural and horticultural crops.

Katiyar advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas. He also urged farmers and horticulturists to take preventive measures to protect their crops.

"Our advisory is that people should maintain a safe distance from all water bodies and avoid areas vulnerable to landslides, mudslides and flash floods," he said.

He further urged motorists to drive carefully on slippery roads and advised people to stay indoors if travel is not essential. He also asked residents to follow advisories issued by the state government and district administrations.

Coordination with Authorities

On coordination with the authorities, Katiyar said the IMD is regularly sharing weather alerts with the state government, the State Disaster Management Authority and district administrations to ensure timely action.

"We are continuously sharing weather alerts and advisories with the state government, the State Disaster Management Authority and district authorities," he said.

Overall Monsoon Performance and Outlook

On the overall monsoon situation, Katiyar said Himachal Pradesh has received around 400 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 6, against the normal 425 mm, leaving the state with a 6 per cent rainfall deficit. He said Kinnaur, Kullu and Shimla have received significantly above-normal rainfall, while Lahaul and Spiti have recorded the highest deficit, followed by Hamirpur.

Despite the current deficit, Katiyar said the situation could improve during the remaining monsoon months of August and September. He said the IMD's seasonal forecast indicates that Himachal Pradesh could receive slightly above-normal rainfall overall during the remaining period.

"We still have two important monsoon months, August and September. IMD's seasonal forecast indicates that Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive slightly above-normal rainfall overall during the remaining period," he said.

He added that northern parts of Chamba, the upper reaches of Kullu and adjoining areas are likely to receive substantial rainfall, while most other districts may receive near-normal to slightly below-normal rainfall.

On temperatures, Katiyar said daytime temperatures in most parts of the state are currently within the normal range, with several places recording temperatures one to two degrees Celsius below normal. He said temperatures are likely to remain near normal but may fall further for a couple of days when rainfall activity peaks on August 10 and 11. (ANI)