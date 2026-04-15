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Man Sprays Shopkeeper, Escapes With Gold Rings; Greater Noida Jewellery Shop Robbery Video Goes Viral
A man posing as a customer robbed a jewellery shop in Greater Noida by spraying a substance into the shopkeeper’s eyes and fleeing with seven gold rings. The incident, caught on CCTV, shows the accused pretending to take photos before attacking.
Robbery at jewellery shop in Greater Noida
A shocking robbery took place at a jewellery shop in the Kasna police station area of Greater Noida. The incident happened in broad daylight and has raised concerns about safety in the area.
According to police, an unknown man entered the shop and fled with seven gold rings after attacking the shopkeeper.
Accused posed as a customer
The victim, Hempal Verma, said the accused came to the shop pretending to be a genuine customer. He told the shopkeeper that he wanted to buy rings for his wife.
The man asked to see several gold rings and selected seven of them. He then started trying them on his fingers.
Culprit even clicked pics and pretended to be on phone call
He also clicked photos and even made a phone call, acting as if he was asking someone for advice or opinion before making a purchase.
Sudden spray attack
When the shopkeeper objected to him taking photos, the accused said he needed to send them to his wife. Within seconds, he took out a spray from his pocket and sprayed it into the shopkeeper’s eyes.
The sudden attack left the shopkeeper unable to react immediately. Before he could fully understand what had happened, the accused ran away with the rings.
The shopkeeper tried to stop him, but the attacker had already escaped.
CCTV footage goes viral
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop. The footage has now gone viral on social media.
In the video, the man can be seen calmly checking the rings, wearing them, and pretending to take photos. He also appears to make a phone call before carrying out the attack.
ग्रेटर नोएडा
ज्वेलरी शॉप पर एक लुटेरा पहुंचा उंगली में चार पांच अंगूठी पहना और दुकानदार के आंखों में स्प्रे डालकर फरार हो गया... pic.twitter.com/VSivSEH6FK
— Ajay Kumar Dwivedi... (@AjayDwi65357304) April 15, 2026
उत्तरप्रदेश - ग्रेटर नोयडा की एक ज्वैलरी शॉप में एक बदमाश ग्राहक बनकर आया. ज्वैलरी पसंद की. पैसा देने के बजाय ज्वैलर की आंखों पर स्प्रे मारा और सोने की अंगूठियां लूटकर फरार हो गया.
12 अप्रैल की यह वारदात CCTV कैमरे में कैद हुई है. pic.twitter.com/S2RZSCqyuZ
— Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) April 15, 2026
#ग्रेटर_नोएडा के कासना थाना क्षेत्र में ज्वैलरी शॉप पर लूट की वारदात सामने आई है। बदमाश ने सोनार हेमपाल वर्मा की आंखों में स्प्रे डालकर 7 सोने की अंगूठियां लूट लीं और फरार हो गया। बताया गया कि युवक ग्राहक बनकर दुकान में आया, अंगूठियां पहनकर फोटो खींचने लगा और पत्नी को भेजने की… pic.twitter.com/SpgtPpb8vG
— UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) April 15, 2026
After placing his phone back in his pocket, he quickly uses the spray and escapes.
Police launch investigation
Police have registered a case at the Kasna police station and started an investigation.
संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना कासना पर सुसंगत धाराओं मे अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए पुलिस टीमों का गठन किया गया है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज चैक करते हुए अभियुक्त की तलाश की जा रही है। शीघ्र ही घटना का खुलासा किया जायेगा। साक्ष्य संकलन करते हुए अन्य विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 15, 2026
संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना कासना पर सुसंगत धाराओं मे अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए पुलिस टीमों का गठन किया गया है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज चैक करते हुए अभियुक्त की तलाश की जा रही है। शीघ्र ही घटना का खुलासा किया जायेगा। साक्ष्य संकलन करते हुए अन्य विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 15, 2026
Teams have been formed to track down the accused. Officials are carefully reviewing CCTV footage and collecting other evidence.
Police said they are confident that the accused will be identified and arrested soon.
Safety concerns rise
The incident has raised concerns among local shopkeepers about security. Many are now demanding stronger safety measures to prevent such crimes.
Police have assured that strict action will be taken and efforts are underway to solve the case at the earliest.
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