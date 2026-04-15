When the shopkeeper objected to him taking photos, the accused said he needed to send them to his wife. Within seconds, he took out a spray from his pocket and sprayed it into the shopkeeper’s eyes.

The sudden attack left the shopkeeper unable to react immediately. Before he could fully understand what had happened, the accused ran away with the rings.

The shopkeeper tried to stop him, but the attacker had already escaped.

CCTV footage goes viral

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop. The footage has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen calmly checking the rings, wearing them, and pretending to take photos. He also appears to make a phone call before carrying out the attack.

ग्रेटर नोएडा



ज्वेलरी शॉप पर एक लुटेरा पहुंचा उंगली में चार पांच अंगूठी पहना और दुकानदार के आंखों में स्प्रे डालकर फरार हो गया... pic.twitter.com/VSivSEH6FK — Ajay Kumar Dwivedi... (@AjayDwi65357304) April 15, 2026

उत्तरप्रदेश - ग्रेटर नोयडा की एक ज्वैलरी शॉप में एक बदमाश ग्राहक बनकर आया. ज्वैलरी पसंद की. पैसा देने के बजाय ज्वैलर की आंखों पर स्प्रे मारा और सोने की अंगूठियां लूटकर फरार हो गया.



12 अप्रैल की यह वारदात CCTV कैमरे में कैद हुई है. pic.twitter.com/S2RZSCqyuZ — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) April 15, 2026

#ग्रेटर_नोएडा के कासना थाना क्षेत्र में ज्वैलरी शॉप पर लूट की वारदात सामने आई है। बदमाश ने सोनार हेमपाल वर्मा की आंखों में स्प्रे डालकर 7 सोने की अंगूठियां लूट लीं और फरार हो गया। बताया गया कि युवक ग्राहक बनकर दुकान में आया, अंगूठियां पहनकर फोटो खींचने लगा और पत्नी को भेजने की… pic.twitter.com/SpgtPpb8vG — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) April 15, 2026

After placing his phone back in his pocket, he quickly uses the spray and escapes.