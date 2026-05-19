The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad has arrested a woman employee of a jewellery showroom in the city for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth more than ₹1.66 crore and attempting to flee the state with an accomplice.

According to police officials, the accused worked at Abhushan Jewellers, located inside Gravity Shopping Mall in Ahmedabad's Nikol area. A complaint was filed at Nikol Police Station after the employee allegedly disappeared with a large quantity of gold jewellery from the showroom.

The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch has arrested an employee of a jewellery store in the city for stealing gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.66 crore.



According to officials, Harshida Rajendrakumar Shetty, 38, stole the jewellery on May 11 from Abhushan Jewellers in the Gravity… pic.twitter.com/jEo1vfsM39 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 19, 2026

Police identified the accused as Harshida Rajendrakumar Erniya Shetty, 38, a resident of Vedanta Bungalows near New Naroda in Nikol.

Officials said the woman was arrested after an extensive investigation involving CCTV footage analysis and intelligence gathering by the Crime Branch.