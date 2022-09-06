Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana boy hit by a train while making Instagram reel

    A class 11 student from Telangana was severely injured while attempting to make an Instagram reel on a railway track just before the train's arrival. 

    Telangana boy hit by a train while making Instagram reel - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    The craze for shooting an Instagram reel landed a Telangana boy in the hospital after he was severely injured. In a spine-chilling accident, a 17-year-old boy was grievously injured after being hit by a speeding train near Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district. While the youth attempted to walk very close to a high-speed train, the train hit him from behind. 

    This horrific incident occurred on Sunday. When the boy and his friends were walking near the railway track, the teenager came up with the idea of capturing the high-speed train and upload on a social media platform.

    Also Read: SBI staff dresses up as King Mahabali to celebrate Onam; viral video delights netizens

    His friend recorded the entire episode on a camera, and the disturbing visuals later went viral.

    Warning: Viewers' discretion is advised

    In the video, the class 11 student can be seen walking along the railway track with his hands in his pockets while a fast train approaches from behind. The teenager intended to record a moving train in the backdrop for an Instagram reel. However, the dangerous stunt went wrong, nearly costing the boy's life. As he steps ahead, the superfast train hits from the back in a couple of seconds. The impact of the collision was so high that he was flung into the air. The man recording the video also warned the youth before being knocked down.

    Twitter user Mansimran Kaur shared this video mentioning the details about the incident in the caption.

    According to sources, the teenager was identified as Chintakula Akshay Raju, an engineering student in a local college in the Warangal district. Following the accident, a railway guard noticed Akshay and shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors revealed that Akshay suffered a grievous head injury and hurt his hand and leg.

    According to the Kazipet Government Railway Police report, the teenager was shooting the video with his two friends when the train to Warangal from Balharshah hit him. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Mother chicken ferociously fights with King Cobra to save her chicks; here's what happens next

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharat Biotech s intranasal COVID vaccine gets emergency use authorisation gcw

    'Big boost to India's fight...' Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID vaccine gets emergency use authorisation

    Bengaluru rains: CM Basavaraj Bommai blames 'maladministration' of previous Congress govts AJR

    Bengaluru rains: CM Basavaraj Bommai blames 'maladministration' of previous Congress govts

    Mercedes-Benz to investigate Cyrus Mistry's car accident - adt

    Mercedes-Benz to investigate Cyrus Mistry's car accident; collects encrypted data

    Madrasa in Assam s Goalpara demolished by locals to protest against jihadi activities in its premises gcw

    Madrasa in Assam's Goalpara demolished by locals to protest against jihadi activities in its premises

    PM Modi to introduce 5 African cheetahs in Kuno National Park on his birthday September 17 AJR

    PM Modi to introduce 5 African cheetahs in Kuno National Park on his birthday September 17

    Recent Stories

    football champions league psg vs juventus Emmanuel Macron Kylian Mbappe phone call that influenced decision to reject Real Madrid snt

    Revealed: The Macron-Mbappe phone call that influenced PSG star's decision to reject Real Madrid

    Apple to launch multiple AR VR headsets first headset could be named Apple Reality Pro gcw

    Apple to launch multiple AR/ VR headsets, first headset could be named 'Apple Reality Pro'

    Woman receives congratulatory messages meant for newly elected UK-PM Liz Truss; here's her response - adt

    Woman receives congratulatory messages meant for newly elected UK-PM Liz Truss; here's her response

    football EPL 2022-23: It gave me goosebumps for sure - Antony on his Manchester United debut goal vs Arsenal-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'It gave me goosebumps for sure' - Antony on his United debut goal vs Arsenal

    Raju Srivastava health update Actor opens eye moves his limbs holds wife hands RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor opens eyes, moves his limbs, holds wife’s hands

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon