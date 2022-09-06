Telangana boy hit by a train while making Instagram reel

A class 11 student from Telangana was severely injured while attempting to make an Instagram reel on a railway track just before the train's arrival.

The craze for shooting an Instagram reel landed a Telangana boy in the hospital after he was severely injured. In a spine-chilling accident, a 17-year-old boy was grievously injured after being hit by a speeding train near Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district. While the youth attempted to walk very close to a high-speed train, the train hit him from behind.

This horrific incident occurred on Sunday. When the boy and his friends were walking near the railway track, the teenager came up with the idea of capturing the high-speed train and upload on a social media platform.

His friend recorded the entire episode on a camera, and the disturbing visuals later went viral.

Warning: Viewers' discretion is advised

In the video, the class 11 student can be seen walking along the railway track with his hands in his pockets while a fast train approaches from behind. The teenager intended to record a moving train in the backdrop for an Instagram reel. However, the dangerous stunt went wrong, nearly costing the boy's life. As he steps ahead, the superfast train hits from the back in a couple of seconds. The impact of the collision was so high that he was flung into the air. The man recording the video also warned the youth before being knocked down.

Twitter user Mansimran Kaur shared this video mentioning the details about the incident in the caption.

According to sources, the teenager was identified as Chintakula Akshay Raju, an engineering student in a local college in the Warangal district. Following the accident, a railway guard noticed Akshay and shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors revealed that Akshay suffered a grievous head injury and hurt his hand and leg.

According to the Kazipet Government Railway Police report, the teenager was shooting the video with his two friends when the train to Warangal from Balharshah hit him. Watch the video.

