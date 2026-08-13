A techie hired for an artificial intelligence and data analyst role has claimed that at his first job in the IT industry he was allegedly made to train robots for household chores instead of handling software, AI or data-related work.

A techie hired for an artificial intelligence and data analyst role has claimed that at his first job in the IT industry he was allegedly made to train robots for household chores instead of handling software, AI or data-related work. The 2026 graduate said he moved from Hyderabad to Bengaluru after landing his first-ever job, expecting to begin a career in the technology sector. However, he claimed the reality of the role was drastically different from what had been promised during hiring.

"Unfortunately, after joining, I found out the actual work is completely different from what was mentioned in the job description," the techie said.

"I was told I'd be working in an AI/Data Analyst role, but in reality, the job involves wearing a VR headset and training robots by performing physical household tasks like cleaning wardrobes, organizing shelves, and similar activities. It's not an IT role, and it's not something I see myself building a career in."

According to the techie, he is required to spend the day wearing a VR headset while physically carrying out household tasks to help train robots. The experience, he said, offers little of the technical exposure he had expected from an AI or data-focused position.

The techie added that he would have been willing to stay if the work involved software, artificial intelligence or data and provided opportunities to develop relevant technical skills. However, simply using VR technology to train robots was not the career path he had envisioned.

The situation has also left them under considerable pressure because his family had already celebrated the new job with relatives and friends.

"The difficult part is that my parents have already told our relatives and family friends that I've got a job in Bangalore. Going back home without another offer isn't really an option, so I'm trying my best to secure a new opportunity," they said.

Seeking help online, the techie said he was 'begging at this point' for another opportunity.