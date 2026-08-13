SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked by a Nihang in a Nanded gurudwara, sustaining hand injuries. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the incident. Badal's condition is reported to be stable.

Badal Attacked in Nanded Gurudwara

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was "attacked by a Nihang" inside a gurudwara premises in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday, the district police said and added that he was taken to a hospital after injuries to his hand.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal. The Chief Minister spoke with Sukhbir Singh Badal on the phone. Badal is learnt to have told Fadnavis that he is stable.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police, CMO sources said. They said the accused was arrested immediately, and the Chief Minister has ordered an investigation into the motive behind the attack. Badal's condition is reported to be stable, the sources said.

Previous Attack in Amritsar

Badal also faced an attack in December 2024, when he was targeted in an attempted shooting at the Golden Temple in Amritsar while he was performing 'seva'. The attacker allegedly attempted to fire at Badal but was overpowered before he could cause harm.

The 2024 attack took place while Badal was carrying out 'seva' after the Akal Takht declared him a 'tankhaiya', or guilty of religious misconduct, over decisions taken by the SAD-led Punjab government between 2007 and 2017. Following the 2024 incident, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia had criticised the Punjab Police and raised questions over security arrangements.