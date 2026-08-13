The Bihar government will provide financial aid and a government job to the family of Bharat Tiwari, who died in a police encounter. CM Samrat Chaudhary's announcement follows an interim judicial inquiry report into the controversial June 17 death.

Following the submission of an interim judicial inquiry report into the police encounter death of Bharat Tiwari, the Bihar government has announced financial assistance and a government job for a member of his family.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary made the announcement on X, stating that the government's decision was based on the report from the judicial inquiry, which was ordered following the uproar surrounding Bharat Tiwari's death. "Based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry, the Bihar government will provide financial assistance to the family of the late Bharat Tiwari and offer a government job to one family member," the Chief Minister said on X.

Encounter Details and Family's Claims

On June 17, Bharat Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, was killed in a police encounter. The incident triggered widespread controversy across the region.

Bharat Tiwari's family claimed that he had surrendered and laid down his weapon before the police opened fire. The Bihar government announced a judicial probe into the matter. Bharat Tiwari's family has maintained from day one that the encounter was questionable and demanded an impartial probe against all involved personnel.

Conspiracy Allegations Surface

Meanwhile, the legal counsel representing Bharat Tiwari's family, Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh, earlier claimed that a calculated plot was executed by multiple officials. He said, "Five different police officers fired these five shots using five distinct weapons. Regarding arrests, we submitted a petition to the President, which was forwarded to the Chief Secretary, leading to further investigation and the commencement of arrests."

The legal team representing Bharat Tiwari's family outlined the timeline of the alleged criminal conspiracy before media persons. "Bharat Tiwari's mother met the Chief Minister, who assured us of action; subsequently, an STF officer named Akshay Kumar was arrested," Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh added.

"The conspiracy to murder Bharat Tiwari was hatched starting 16 June by a police officer, an SDM, and a local leader; the murder was executed on 17 June 2026, involving five gunshots. Three shots were fired initially, and two more were fired fifteen minutes later after he had been forced into a vehicle," he said.

STF Constable Arrested

Earlier in July, Arrah Superintendent of Police Raj confirmed that joint teams of the Arrah Police and the Special Task Force (STF) have arrested STF constable Akshay Kumar from Ara in the encounter case.

"A policeman involved in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case has been arrested. The arrested policeman has been identified as Akshay." Arrah SP Raj told ANI.