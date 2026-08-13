A passenger had a narrow escape at Karjat railway station after falling onto the tracks while attempting to board the moving CSMT-Pune Express. An alert pointsman, Sourabh Kumar Singh, spotted the incident and signalled the train to halt, leading to the passenger's safe rescue.

A passenger had a close shave at Karjat railway station after he attempted to board a moving train and fell onto the tracks. The incident occurred aboard Train No. 12123 CSMT-Pune Express at Platform No. 1. The passenger lost his balance and fell into the track while trying to board the moving train in the C-1 coach, according to the official X statement of the Divisional Railroad Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railroad.

The passenger was spotted by Pointsman Sourabh Kumar Singh, who was returning to his office after attaching a banker engine to the train. The train manager was prompted to use the brakes and halt the train as soon as the alert railway employe saw the situation and gave him a red signal.

The passenger was then securely removed from the track by railway employes and others who had raced to the scene. Luckily, the passenger was reported safe and managed to flee without suffering any serious injuries.

There are two different clips of the event on the Central Railroad film. In the first, a person is seen slipping dangerously between the platform and the moving train in CCTV footage. Panic can be seen at the station as the pointsman attempts to alert the Train Manager. In the second video, passengers, railway workers and an RPF officer assist in removing the man from the track and getting him to safety.

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Central Railroad advised travellers not to take chances when travelling after the event. The railway officials stated, "Passengers are requested not to board/deboard the running train."