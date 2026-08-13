The NGT has formed a joint committee to investigate claims of illegal burning of hazardous medical and plastic waste at Muzammil Complex in Aligarh. The panel has one month to submit a report with remedial measures.

NGT Forms Panel to Probe Aligarh Waste Burning

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to verify allegations of illegal burning of hazardous medical waste, plastic and other waste at Muzammil Complex in Aligarh and suggest remedial measures.

The Tribunal directed representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the District Magistrate, Aligarh, to visit the site, examine the grievances and submit a report within one month.

Tribunal Takes Suo-Motu Cognizance

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Dr A. Senthil Vel on August 12 on a letter petition filed by Rabia Bano, a resident of Civil Lines, Aligarh. The letter petition was registered as an original application by the NGT in exercise of its suo-motu jurisdiction.

The tribunal said the allegations raised in the application prima facie involved substantial questions relating to the environment under laws covered by the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

Directives and Deadlines

The committee has been asked to visit the site, look into the applicant's grievances, associate the applicant and the representative of the concerned project proponent, verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action.

The District Magistrate, Aligarh, has been made the nodal agency for coordinating the committee's work and ensuring submission of its report.

The NGT also directed the State of Uttar Pradesh, through its Chief Secretary, the District Magistrate, Aligarh, the Municipal Corporation, Aligarh, and the UPPCB to file their responses at least one day before the next hearing.

The tribunal further warned that if the joint committee fails to submit its report within the prescribed time, the District Magistrate, Aligarh, will have to appear before the tribunal, either physically or through video conferencing, and explain the reasons for the delay. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 25, 2026.

Details of the Allegations

According to the petition, medical centres and bulk medicine shops operating at Muzammil Complex allegedly generate large quantities of waste, which is being burnt at night or in the early morning. The applicant alleged that the smoke is toxic and pungent and has caused breathing problems for residents. The applicant also raised concerns about an old heavy generator allegedly causing toxic emissions and noise pollution and stated that a complaint had earlier been made to the UPPCB in September 2025. (ANI)