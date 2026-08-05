A social media post by Austin Petersmith, co-founder and CEO of AI-powered calendar secretary Howie, has sparked excitement after he revealed how AI designed a replacement lid for his coffee grinder without requiring him to create a CAD model himself.

A social media post by Austin Petersmith, co-founder and CEO of AI-powered calendar secretary Howie, has sparked excitement after he revealed how AI designed a replacement lid for his coffee grinder without requiring him to create a CAD model himself. Instead of painstakingly measuring the part or spending hours drawing it, Petersmith simply described what he needed in a text prompt. The AI researched the product, figured out the dimensions and produced a ready-to-print 3D file that worked perfectly on the first try.

"I lost the lid to my coffee grinder and Codex tracked down the part, found the dimensions, and made me a 3D print file that fit perfectly in one shot," said Petersmith.

He also shared a screenshot of the prompt he gave the AI, showing just how little information it needed.

"Make me a CAD design to replace the hopper lid for my 2012 Baratza Encore coffee grinder. Do all the research yourself to figure out the dimensions and design it. This must be perfect in one shot," wrote Petersmith.

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After working for nearly 20 minutes, Codex returned with accurate dimensions and generated CAD files that Petersmith could immediately send for 3D printing.

"Done. I created a tolerance-friendly, self-centring lid based on Baratza's original 6010/current 1010 lid family and a measured stock-hopper interface reference," it stated.

When asked how it achieved such an accurate fit, Codex explained that it first identified the original component by researching Baratza's 2012 parts catalogue. It then resolved conflicting measurements by comparing official product photographs with the grinder's known dimensions while also analysing existing printable accessories compatible with the original hopper and lid.

The experiment quickly caught the attention of social media users, many calling it a major turning point for consumer 3D printing. Several argued that AI could eliminate one of the technology's biggest barriers—creating complex CAD models—and finally make custom manufacturing accessible to ordinary people.

"I had the same experience with a vacuum part. Mind blown," said one user while another added: "Are we getting a 3D printing resurgence now that this sort of thing is possible?"

A third commented, “This is probably the breakthrough that makes 3d printing useful to the average person. You just say what you need in a vague abstraction, and then it manifests.”

The viral demonstration has fuelled speculation that AI could dramatically simplify 3D printing by replacing technical design expertise with natural language prompts, potentially bringing personalised manufacturing within reach of millions.