The Assam Christian Forum welcomed the govt's decision to refer the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, to a JPC. The Forum called it a democratic step, thanked the government for listening to concerns, and looks forward to constructive engagement.

The Assam Christian Forum on Thursday welcomed the government's decision to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination, saying the move would enable wider consultation and dialogue. The Forum also expressed gratitude to the government and said the decision demonstrated its willingness to listen to the concerns of NGOs, minority communities and other civil society stakeholders.

Forum Expresses Gratitude

Assam Christian Forum spokeperson, Allen Brooks, stated that "We also offer heartfelt thanks to God for His gracious intervention in guiding this process towards greater consultation and dialogue. This democratic and consultative step demonstrates the Government's willingness to listen to the concerns of the NGOs, Minority communities and other civil society stakeholders."

Pledges Constructive Engagement and Cooperation

Brooks said the Forum looks forward to constructive engagement with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the JPC during the scrutiny of the proposed legislation. He said the Forum, which works in areas including education, healthcare, social development and charitable initiatives, remains committed to contributing to the country's progress.

"We reaffirm our readiness to work in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation to help shape a balanced statutory framework--one that upholds natural justice while enabling genuine civil society organisations to continue their service to the nation and its citizens without hindrance," Brooks said.

He further said the Forum remains committed to transparency, accountability and responsible engagement with the government and other stakeholders. "We pray that the deliberations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee will be guided by wisdom, fairness and the common good," Brooks said. (ANI)