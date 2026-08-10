A viral post by a former Google intern has offered a rare glimpse into veteran Jeff Dean's approachable and unusually accessible leadership style.

Departing Google veteran Jeff Dean is being showered with praise for his remarkable 27-year tenure at the tech giant, where his pioneering engineering work helped shape some of the technologies underpinning modern computing. A viral post by a former Google intern has offered a rare glimpse into Dean’s approachable and unusually accessible leadership style.

Yoonseok Yang, a former Google intern, recalled how Dean remained accessible to employees at every level despite his immense seniority. In 2022, Yang decided to take a chance and send Dean a random calendar invitation and was stunned when the tech legend accepted it.

"In 2022, as a Google intern, I sent a random calendar invite to Jeff Dean. He accepted," said Yang in an X post.

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Yang revealed that Dean’s calendar was accessible even to interns, making it possible for him to reach out directly. The unexpected invitation resulted in an impromptu meeting the following day.

“His calendar was accessible even to interns, so I figured I had nothing to lose. The next day, I sent this photo to my team. Everyone was shocked.”

"It's hard to imagine Google without Jeff. He's been one of my biggest inspirations. Thank you for everything, Jeff," said Yang.

The post soon gained traction online, eventually catching Dean’s attention. Rather than dismissing the encounter as a distant memory, Dean responded warmly, confirming that he remembered their conversation.

"I remember this. It was great chatting with you!" Dean said.

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Dean’s departure from Google, however, marks the beginning of a new chapter rather than a retreat from the technology world. He is joining longtime collaborators, including Indian-origin technology veteran Sanjay Ghemawat and leading AI researchers Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le, to launch a new artificial intelligence startup, Discovery Loop.

Structured as a public benefit corporation, Discovery Loop aims to harness AI to automate experimental workflows across science and engineering. Its founders envision AI systems capable of proposing, conducting and evaluating thousands of experiments simultaneously.

After nearly three decades at Google, Dean is now turning his attention toward another ambitious frontier — using AI to accelerate scientific discovery itself.