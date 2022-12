Teacher in Madhya Pradesh breaks 5-year-old's hand for spelling mistake; arrested

Inspector Bhadauriya said the accused has been charged for assaulting the child under relevant sections of the India Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Police on Thursday (December 28) said that a five-year-old girl suffered a fracture after a teacher taking private tuition classes in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh allegedly twisted her hand for not properly spelling the word 'parrot'.

It is reportedly said that the incident took place on Tuesday following which the 22-year-old teacher was arrested, they said.

Also read: Mumbai: All party offices sealed at BMC HQ after face-off between Sena factions

Habibganj police station inspector Manish Raj Singh Bhadauriya said that the accused, Prayag Vishwakarma, allegedly twisted the minor girl's hand and also slapped her after she could not spell the word 'parrot'. The tutor twisted the girl's hand so badly that it got fractured, he added.

Archana Sahai, director of NGO Childline which works for children in distress, told a news agency that the girl suffered a severe fracture in her right hand.

The girl was admitted to a hospital after the incident and is likely to be discharged soon, she added.

Also read: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express, launch projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore in West Bengal

Inspector Bhadauriya said the accused has been charged for assaulting the child under relevant sections of the India Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

"We arrested him on Tuesday after a complaint from the victim's family," he added. The girl's parents had hired the tutor living near their house in Habibganj to make her prepare for an entrance examination of a school, police said. The child used to go to the teacher's house for the classes, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)