PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express, launch projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore in West Bengal

According to a statement released by the PMO, PM Modi will inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro, launch multiple railway projects and lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore in West Bengal on Friday (December 30) and flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said PM Modi will also chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) in Kolkata.

Also read: Indian cough syrup linked to death of 18 children in Uzbekistan: Drug regulator initiates probe

Among the new projects, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and also inaugurate multiple sewerage infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,550 crore.

According to a statement released by the PMO, PM Modi will inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro, launch multiple railway projects and lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Also read: Heeraben health updates: PM Modi's mother now better, 'may be discharged in a day or two'

A National Institute of Water and Sanitation named after BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be inaugurated as well, it added.

In a bid to boost cooperative federalism, the statement said, PM Modi will chair the NGC meeting in Kolkata and several Union ministers besides the chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are expected to attend the meeting.

The NGC spearheads the exercise for preventing pollution in Ganga and its tributaries and their rejuvenation.

(With inputs from PTI)