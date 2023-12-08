Tata Group plans Rs 40,000 crore investment for semiconductor plant in Assam; CM says 'will be game changer'

"Tata Group has submitted an application to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

In a significant development for the northeastern state of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced via X, formerly Twitter, that the Tata Group has submitted an application to establish a semiconductor processing plant in the region. The proposed investment for this groundbreaking project is a staggering Rs 40,000 crore. Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing continuous guidance in the transformative journey of the state.

The decision by the Tata Group to venture into the semiconductor industry marks a strategic move in the technology sector. Semiconductor processing plants play a vital role in the production of electronic devices, serving as a cornerstone for industries ranging from consumer electronics to telecommunications and automotive.

The proposed investment of Rs 40,000 crore is expected to have a substantial economic impact on Assam. It signals the creation of job opportunities, advancements in technology, and an overall boost to the state's economy. The semiconductor plant is poised to become a catalyst for technological innovation, positioning Assam as a key player in India's semiconductor manufacturing landscape.

"One good news for us that will change environment of Assam a lot, Tata Electronics Limited has submitted an application before the Government of India to set up an Electronic Centre at Jagiroad. For a long time, the question in our minds was, why don't we have electronics and IT here? They have submitted a proposal to the Government of India with an outlay of about Rs 40,000 crore. There will be assembling and packaging of the semiconductor, and for that after talking to the Assam government, they are satisfied with our talks and they have applied to the Government of India. We will have a major investment in Assam if their processes are completed with the Government of India. We were doing it quietly. Major investments we will see in Assam. But again the Government of India will decide, but finally for the first time a program like Tata has applied for setting up semiconductor in Assam itself," Sarma said in a video message shared along with the post on X.

The establishment of a semiconductor processing plant in Assam is hailed as a game-changer by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This move aligns with the broader vision of making India self-reliant in the manufacturing of crucial components for the rapidly evolving electronics industry. The semiconductor plant has the potential to elevate Assam's status as an emerging hub for advanced technology and manufacturing.

Sarma's expression of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the collaborative efforts between the state and central governments in fostering economic development. The continuous guidance provided by the Prime Minister reflects a commitment to supporting transformative initiatives that contribute to the growth and progress of individual states.

The global semiconductor shortage has underscored the strategic importance of semiconductor manufacturing. By having a state-of-the-art facility in Assam, India aims to enhance its self-sufficiency in semiconductor production, reducing dependence on imports and bolstering the country's technological capabilities.

As Assam awaits the formal approval and commencement of the Tata Group's semiconductor processing plant, the state is poised for a new era of economic growth and technological advancement. The project is anticipated to redefine Assam's industrial landscape and contribute significantly to India's ambitions in semiconductor manufacturing.