Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: Five Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders exits from party

    A joint letter in this regard was issued by the leaders, including GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhari Mohd Akram. Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister RS Chib also resigned from the party's primary membership.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: Five Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders exits from party AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 26, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    As many as five Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir also resigned from the party hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad put in his papers on Friday. All the leaders were close to the Congress veteran.

    A joint letter in this regard was issued by the leaders, including GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhari Mohd Akram. Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister RS Chib also resigned from the party's primary membership.

    Also read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit stuns Congress; more resignations soon?

    In a tweet, Chib wrote that keeping in view the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir, he felt the Congress had failed to contribute in the absence of a leader like Azad who could guide the people for its betterment. "Hence I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress," he said.

    "We knew he would resign, and had been having these talks for the past two months. Ghulam Nabi Azad was pushed against the wall by the party high command, he had no choice but to quit the party and it's primary membership," he said.

    Also read: PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 75% rating: Report

    The Congress leader further said the party lost decisive leadership both at the central and state level. "This loss caused the party's graph to decline... Azad is a leader himself, his decision is his own. But we will stay with him in whatever he decides," he added.

    In his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad accused the leadership of committing fraud in the name of "sham" internal polls, adding the party has been comprehensively destroyed.

    Also read: Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police says BJP leader's drink was spiked; 2 accused arrested

    Azad, who ended his over five-decade association with the grand old party, said the Congress had "lost both the will and ability under the tutelage of the coterie" running the affairs of the party to fight for what is right for India.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

    India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

    Supertech twin tower demolition How will authorities contain the rubble gcw

    Supertech twin tower demolition: How will authorities contain the rubble?

    PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 75% rating: Report AJR

    PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 75% rating: Report

    WhatsApps 'take it or leave it' privacy policy forces users into agreement: High Court - adt

    WhatsApp's 'take it or leave it' privacy policy forces users into agreement: High Court

    India to induct make in India light tank 'Zorawar' for mountain warfare

    India to induct light tank 'Zorawar' for mountain warfare

    Recent Stories

    India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

    India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

    Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in see-through top; poses with Ranbir Kapoor drb

    Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in see-through top; poses with Ranbir Kapoor

    football uefa Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw live results arsenal manchester united roma lazio monaco union berlin snt

    Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage: Arsenal drawn with PSV Eindhoven; Man United will play Real Sociedad

    Supertech twin tower demolition How will authorities contain the rubble gcw

    Supertech twin tower demolition: How will authorities contain the rubble?

    PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 75% rating: Report AJR

    PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 75% rating: Report

    Recent Videos

    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon