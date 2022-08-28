Congress President election to be held on October 17, counting on October 19: All you need to know

The CWC meeting came days after the resignations of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad and young leader Jaiveer Shergill. In his resignation letter, Azad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing the party's entire consultative mechanism".

The election for the Congress president post is all set to take place on October 17 and the counting will be conducted on October 19, if required. On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, met to approve the schedule for the election of the next AICC president.

It is reported that notification for the party president's election will be issued on September 22, while the filing of nomination will begin on September 24 and continue till September 30. If required, the election will take place on October 17.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi joined the CWC meeting virtually along with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The virtual CWC meeting began at 3:30pm.

Here's the complete schedule of dates for Congress president poll:

1. Date of notification: September 22

2. Dates of filing of nomination: September 24 to September 30 between 11am and 3 pm

3. Date of scrutiny: October 1

4. Last date of withdrawal: October 8

5. Date of election (if needed): October 17 between 10am and 4pm

6. Date of counting and declaration of result (if needed): October 19 at 10am

Among others present were Anand Sharma, who was part of the G-23 dissident group, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, KC Venugopal, former union ministers Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and P Chidambaram and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel.