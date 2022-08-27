Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon?

Saroori, who along with several former legislators met with Azad in New Delhi on Friday to extend their support, said the veteran politician was going to announce the launch of the party within the next fortnight.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is all set to launch his own party and its first unit would come up in Jammu and Kashmir within a fortnight, his close confidant G M Saroori said on Saturday. According to Saroori, the party's agenda would include restoring Jammu and Kashmir to its pre-August 5, 2019 situation.

Numerous notable Jammu and Kashmiri Congress politicians resigned from the party's basic membership, including former minister Saroori. Saroori said that Azad was an intellectual secularist and that there was no chance that he would serve the BJP's interests.

In addition, he said that hundreds of top Congress figures, members of the Panchayati Raj Institution, and well-known employees had submitted their resignations following the former chief minister's break with the national party after more than five decades of service.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: Kapil Sibal to Jaiveer Shergill... leaders who dumped Congress in 2022

According to Saroori, a former vice-president of the J-K branch of the Congress, "Azad is going to Jammu on September 4 to hold talks with his well-wishers before the establishment of our new party," Saroori told PTI.

Hours after his resignation on Friday, Azad said he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad, who is from the Bhaderwah township in the Doda district, had told PTI on Friday night: "I am not in a rush as of now to start a national party but keeping in mind that elections are expected to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there shortly."

Saroori, who met with Azad in New Delhi on Friday to offer their support, stated that the seasoned politician will announce the creation of the party within the next two weeks.

Also Read | Why Ghulam Nabi Azad quit Congress; 6 key points in his resignation letter

According to Saroori, the new party will work to restore the pre-August 5, 2019 stance while focusing on growth and harmony among all facets of society. On August 5, 2019, the Center divided the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and removed the special status granted to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.

(With PTI inputs)