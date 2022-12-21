Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tarun Vijay presents pictorial book on Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee to Lok Sabha Speaker

    This book, which was written by former MP Tarun Vijay, has a collection of priceless images of Dr. Mukherjee, from his childhood until his funeral.  Additionally, the book has been translated into Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, and Tamil.

    Tarun Vijay presents pictorial book on Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee to Lok Sabha Speaker gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla received a biography of Dr. Shyam Prasad Mukherjee on Tuesday. This is the first illustrated account of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee in the nation. Former MP Tarun Vijay is the author of this book. The prologue of this multilingual book, which was authored by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, is in several languages.

    After the Parliamentary session, Tarun Vijay gave a copy of the book to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He was joined by BJP leader Anuj Sharma at this time. This book, which was written by former MP Tarun Vijay, has a collection of priceless images of Dr. Mukherjee, from his childhood until his funeral. PM Narendra Modi hosted a book launch at his house. Additionally, the book has been translated into Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, and Tamil.

    Also Read | 'Profits from drugs are being utilised for terrorism': Amit Shah on drugs link in Lok Sabha

    According to Tarun Vijay, the Publication Department of the Government of India released this book on special art paper after 17 years of research and the digital revival of negatives that were created more than a century ago.There are 500 rare photographs in this special book.

    In March 2022, then West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar released the book in the presence of the Mookerjee family in their ancestral home.  At the launch, Governor Dhankar had stated that the removal of the constitutional provision of 370 and the second flag of the state was the best tribute that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah could pay to Dr Mukherjee.

    Also Read | 'The Warrior Democrat': Scindia praises Tarun Vijay's pictorial biography on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taking cell phones, laptops and chargers out for security check at airport likely to end soon; check details AJR

    Taking cell phones, laptops and chargers out for security check at airport likely to end soon; check details

    Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow school timings rescheduled as cold wave intensify; check details - adt

    Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow school timings rescheduled as cold wave intensifies; check details

    Profits from drugs are being utilised for terrorism Amit Shah on drugs link in Lok Sabha AJR

    'Profits from drugs are being utilised for terrorism': Amit Shah on drugs link in Lok Sabha

    Use mask take precautionary dose VK Paul after high-level meeting over rise in Covid-19 cases AJR

    'Use mask, take precautionary dose': VK Paul after high-level meeting over rise in Covid-19 cases

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: 'Will have to reconsider water supply if Bommai....': Minister Shambhuraj Desai - adt

    Border row: 'Will have to reconsider water supply to Karnataka if Bommai....' warns Maharashtra Minister Desai

    Recent Stories

    Taking cell phones, laptops and chargers out for security check at airport likely to end soon; check details AJR

    Taking cell phones, laptops and chargers out for security check at airport likely to end soon; check details

    Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, Bollywood divas hottest bikini pics that took internet by storm vma

    Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, Bollywood divas hottest bikini pics that took internet by storm

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Mirpur Test: India to go for the kill as WTC battle heats up snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India to go for the kill as WTC battle heats up

    97 year old Irmgard Furchner ex secretary of Nazi commander convicted for over 10000 murders gcw

    97-year-old Irmgard Furchner, ex-secretary of Nazi commander, convicted for over 10,000 murders

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's BOLD rain song is not to be missed-WATCH HERE RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's BOLD rain song should not be missed-WATCH HERE

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon