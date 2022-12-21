Tarun Vijay presents pictorial book on Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee to Lok Sabha Speaker

This book, which was written by former MP Tarun Vijay, has a collection of priceless images of Dr. Mukherjee, from his childhood until his funeral. Additionally, the book has been translated into Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, and Tamil.

Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla received a biography of Dr. Shyam Prasad Mukherjee on Tuesday. This is the first illustrated account of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee in the nation. Former MP Tarun Vijay is the author of this book. The prologue of this multilingual book, which was authored by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, is in several languages.

After the Parliamentary session, Tarun Vijay gave a copy of the book to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He was joined by BJP leader Anuj Sharma at this time. This book, which was written by former MP Tarun Vijay, has a collection of priceless images of Dr. Mukherjee, from his childhood until his funeral. PM Narendra Modi hosted a book launch at his house. Additionally, the book has been translated into Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, and Tamil.

Also Read | 'Profits from drugs are being utilised for terrorism': Amit Shah on drugs link in Lok Sabha

According to Tarun Vijay, the Publication Department of the Government of India released this book on special art paper after 17 years of research and the digital revival of negatives that were created more than a century ago.There are 500 rare photographs in this special book.

In March 2022, then West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar released the book in the presence of the Mookerjee family in their ancestral home. At the launch, Governor Dhankar had stated that the removal of the constitutional provision of 370 and the second flag of the state was the best tribute that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah could pay to Dr Mukherjee.

Also Read | 'The Warrior Democrat': Scindia praises Tarun Vijay's pictorial biography on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee