    'The Warrior Democrat': Scindia praises Tarun Vijay's pictorial biography on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

    Noted author and former Uttarakhand MP Tarun Vijay's 'The Warrior Democrat' is India's first-ever pictorial book on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and was presented to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

    On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, renowned author and former Uttarakhand MP Tarun Vijay presented his voluminous pictorial biography on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee titled 'The Warrior Democrat' to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday. 

    The coffee table book traces the life of Dr Mookerjee, who led an agitation to merge Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. The book was earlier received and blessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, residence.

    Scindia was deeply impressed with the years of hard work behind the 322-page book, appreciated it and put it in his office library with a sense of devotion.

    Published by the Publications Division of the Indian government, the book contains several unseen and rare pics of Dr Mookerjee from his childhood to his last journey. 'The Warrior Democrat' throws an entirely different light on the life and works of Dr Mookerjee, who was a great educationist and essentially a family man. The book is designed by the country's ace art director Shreyansh Baid.

    In March 2022, then West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar released the book in the presence of the Mookerjee family in their ancestral home. 

    At the launch, Governor Dhankar had stated that the removal of the constitutional provision of 370 and the second flag of the state was the best tribute that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah could pay to Dr Mookerjee. He also mentioned that with the help of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who has penned The Warrior Democrat's Foreward, a portrait of Dr Mookerjee was inaugurated at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 11:19 PM IST
