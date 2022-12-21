'Profits from drugs are being utilised for terrorism': Amit Shah on drugs link in Lok Sabha

The Union home minister also alleged that those states that don't help central agencies are enabling drug traffickers, adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been empowered by Parliament to carry out investigations along with the NCB into drug trafficking.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (December 21) took a strong stand against drug abuse and said that the drug menace is a serious problem that is destroying generations. He further asserted that the profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well.

Addressing a lower house, Shah said, "Our government's policy is very clear, those consuming drugs are victims, we should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. But those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared."

"The drug menace is a serious problem which is destroying generations. The profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well," Shah added.

The Union home minister also alleged that those states that don't help central agencies are enabling drug traffickers, adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been empowered by Parliament to carry out investigations along with the NCB into drug trafficking.

All the states, UTs have to together fight against the drug menace. We need to stop the entry of drugs through borders, ports and airports. Revenue dept, NCB and anti-narcotics agencies have to work against the menace being on the same page, Shah further added.

"Borders are the responsibility of the central government, but when we give rights to the BSF, it's said that the rights of states are being taken, now how will the BSF work there? The BSF seizes drugs but doesn't have the right to file a case. Those politicising this issue are promoting drug trafficking," the minister told the lower house.