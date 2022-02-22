Tamil Nadu urban local election results: BJP pushes AIADMK to third spot in Chennai

As the DMK moves towards a landslide victory in the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections, the BJP has moved up to the second place, sidelining the AIADMK in many places.

Believe it or not, the BJP has pushed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to the third spot on some wards in Chennai. The development is bound to be a major embarrassment for the AIADMK.

BJP state president K Annamalai sees the mandate as a sign that the party may come to power in the 2026 assembly election. Despite being the AIADMK's opposition party in the assembly, BJP leaders have been at the forefront in opposing the DMK more than the AIADMK in every respect.

At the same time, despite being in the AIADMK alliance, the BJP is working to create a space for itself. The BJP and the AIADMK had decided to contest the urban local body elections separately.

However, Annamalai says the alliance between the two parties will continue in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections and the 2026 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes is still in progress. The latest trends indicate that the ruling DMK is leading in most places. The DMK is ahead in 21 corporations, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, and Madurai. In Chennai, the situation is such that the DMK looks set to capture the post of the mayor by winning over 150 wards out of a total of 200 wards.

With Ministers Sekar Babu and Ma Subramaniam toiling hard during the campaign, the DMK is on its way to a massive victory in Chennai. So far, the DMK is leading in 33 seats.

The DMK has won in a total of 15 wards while the AIADMK has won in only 1 ward. Trends show that the BJP has beaten AIADMK in at aleast 5 wards in Chennai and is in 2nd position. The DMK has won in the 174th ward in Chennai, but the BJP is in second place and the AIADMK is in third place. In the 174th ward, the DMK got 6343 votes, the BJP 1847 votes, and the AIADMK 1403 votes. DMK candidate Radhika won by a margin of 4960 votes.

Similarly, in the 54th ward, the BJP has overtaken the AIADMK and is in the second position. The DMK candidate is leading with 3,570 votes, while the BJP candidate is in second place with 1142 votes, while the AIADMK has received only 818 votes. The BJP has almost 300 more votes than the AIADMK.

