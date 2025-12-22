A gruesome murder has surfaced in UP's Sambhal, where a woman allegedly conspired with her lovers to kill her husband, Rahul and dismember his body. Body parts were found in bags, leading police to suspect the crime occurred inside the home.

Even as Uttar Pradesh is still grappling with the horror of the Meerut 'Blue drum murder case', another chilling crime has emerged from Chandausi in Sambhal district. Police say a woman allegedly planned the murder of her husband with her lovers, after which his body was cut into pieces and dumped at multiple locations.

The gruesome case came to light on December 15, when local residents alerted police after severed body parts wrapped in polythene bags were found near the Idgah on Patraua Road in Chandausi. What followed was a disturbing investigation that exposed extreme brutality inside a family home.

Body parts found packed in polythene bags

Police officials said the body had been mutilated with extreme cruelty. The head, hands and legs were chopped off, making identification difficult. Initially, police struggled to identify the victim because the head was missing. However, a crucial clue emerged during examination of the remains, according to a report by The Times of India.

Officers noticed the name 'Rahul' engraved on one of the severed arms. This small but vital detail helped investigators move forward.

Victim identified as Rahul, a local shoe trader

Further investigation confirmed the deceased as Rahul (40), a shoe trader and resident of Chunni locality in Chandausi.

Police said Rahul was well known in the area. His sudden disappearance had earlier raised concern among family members, but no one imagined such a brutal end, the TOI report added.

The case took a dramatic turn when investigators connected the discovery of the body parts with a missing persons complaint filed weeks earlier.

Wife had filed missing complaint weeks before discovery

Police found that Rahul’s wife, Ruby, had filed a missing complaint for him on November 18, nearly a month before the body parts were found. At first, the complaint did not raise suspicion. However, when police questioned Ruby again after identifying the body, contradictions in her statements began to surface.

Her changing version of events alerted investigators, prompting deeper questioning and surveillance.

Surveillance leads police to suspect wife and lover

Using technical evidence and surveillance inputs, police started reconstructing the sequence of events. Based on these findings, police detained Ruby, her alleged lover Gaurav, and one more person for questioning.

Police suspect that the murder was planned in advance and carried out with help from multiple people.

Marriage of 15 years and two children

Police said Rahul and Ruby had been married for 15 years. The couple has two children, a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. Investigators said the family appeared to be living a normal life from the outside. However, questioning of the children revealed disturbing details.

Police said Rahul’s 10-year-old daughter provided important information during questioning. She told officers that her parents often fought. She also mentioned that three people used to visit their house, and at times, they brought her chocolates.

During questioning, the girl reportedly broke down emotionally and repeatedly said her mother was also involved. She urged police to 'hang everyone responsible' for her father's death.

Her statement further strengthened police suspicion about an inside conspiracy.

Murder suspected to have happened inside the house

On Sunday, police recovered key evidence from Rahul’s house, pointing to the possibility that the murder took place inside the home. Items recovered include:

A cot leg

A scooter

A bag

A toilet brush

An iron rod

An electric heater

Forensic teams believe these items were used during the crime or to dispose of evidence. Police suspect Rahul was killed inside the house, after which his body was cut into pieces and transported for disposal.

Body parts dumped at multiple locations

Investigators believe the accused dumped Rahul's body parts at different locations to delay identification and mislead police. So far, police have not recovered Rahul's head and some other missing body parts. Search operations are still ongoing. Officers said recovering the missing parts is critical to completing the forensic investigation.

Police sources said the murder was allegedly planned on the lines of the Meerut Muskaan case, popularly known as the 'Blue drum murder case', which had shocked the state earlier.

However, police stressed that official disclosure is yet to be made, and conclusions will only be drawn after further investigation. While several key facts have emerged, police said the official case disclosure is still pending. Investigators are continuing questioning, forensic analysis, and searches to establish the exact timeline and roles of each suspect.

Police said charges will be framed after completing the probe.