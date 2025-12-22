J&K Police have ramped up security in Jammu for Christmas and New Year with specialised checking drives. This comes as Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt and LeT/TRF terrorists were named in the NIA's Pahalgam terror attack chargesheet.

As the festive season is approching, Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified security measures throughout Jammu city to ensure public safety during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Law enforcement agencies have launched coordinated search operations and specialised checking drives across key locations to maintain a strict vigil and prevent any untoward incidents during the festive month.

NIA Chargesheet Names Pakistani Terror Handler

Meanwhile, earlier this month on Monday, Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt was named with six others, including banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist organisations, in the National Investigation Agency's Pahalgam terror attack chargesheet filed.

High-Level Security Conference to Counter Terrorism

Earlier on December 9, K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired the UT-level Conference on the lines of the DGPs/IGPs conference in Jammu on Friday. In his address, the Lieutenant Governor said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the UT-level security conference will serve as a hub for deliberation and collaboration to develop a whole-of-government approach to counter terrorism in all its forms.

He also noted that during DGPs/IGPs conference in Raipur this year, threadbare discussions were held on the theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', reflecting the Government of India's commitment to transform policing institutions to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Moreover, the Lieutenant Governor underlined the need for coordinated action against the terrorists, enablers and ideologues to eradicate the ecosystem and the haven. "The real security gains since 2019 must be defended, and every single terrorist and their supporter operating in the valley, forest, hills or village must be neutralised," Sinha said.

Further in his address, Sinha highlighted the collaborative efforts of the J&K Police, the Army, Intelligence agencies, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) over the past 6 years, which have strengthened the security grid, leading to a significant decline in terrorist violence, the number of active terrorists, and recruitment. (ANI)