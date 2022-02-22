Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Vijay Makkal Iyakkam era begins; Thalapathy fans elated

Buoyed by their debut performance of winning 129 seats in rural body polls last year, Tamil actor Vijay’s fans once again used the name Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to contest the Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022.

As counting for the state's urban local body election continues, a number of candidates contesting on behalf of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam have registered a win so far, sparking massive jubilation among fans.

Parvez Mohammad, who contested in the 4th ward of Pudukkottai municipality on behalf of the Vijay People's Movement for the first time, has won. As soon as Parvez's victory was announced, fans of Vijay began celebrations on Twitter calling the win the beginning of a new era.

Among the other winners are (list to be updated):

Florist Mohanraj, Ward No.3, Walajabad Municipality, Ranipettai district

Velmurugan in the Komarapalayam Municipality

Manimala Silambarasan, Ward No.16, Ponneri Municipality

Rajasekaran, Ward No.5, South Kodikulam municipality, Virudhunagar district

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam candidates have also reportedly won in Anumanthanpatti Municipality, Theni district; Villupuram District's Kottaikkuppam so far.

The Vijay People's Movement is seen as the actor's way of testing the waters before taking the political plunge himself. Vijay, who enjoys a tremendous following in the state, has been hinting at his entry into politics for a decade now.

In 2021, his fans entered the fray under the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in the rural body polls held last October. They won 115 out of the 169 seats they contested—a 68% strike rate.

Though the number is not big in their debut election, they outdid actor Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman's Naam Thamizhar Katchi (which emerged as the third-largest party in the assembly elections) as they both drew a blank.

The ruling DMK swept the rural body polls held in nine newly carved districts.

