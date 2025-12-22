Image Credit : Getty

Stunning photos emerging from Ahmedabad capture artisans hunched over spools of cotton thread, dipping and coating each line by hand in a mixture of glue and crushed glass. Vibrant pigments stain their fingers as they twist, stretch, and dry the threads, turning ordinary cotton into a sharp, shimmering string that can cut rivals’ kites mid-flight.

“The process is delicate,” says one craftsman, adjusting the tension on a line. “Each spool must be perfect. One weak thread can ruin hours of flying.”