This incident has sparked public outrage, reignited debates on religious freedom and vigilantism. Widespread calls are being made for a thorough investigation by authorities and for accountability to be established for the group's disruptive actions.

A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after Anju Bhargava, identified as the BJP district vice president, was accused of mistreating a visually impaired woman during an incident at a local church. According to allegations, Bhargava, accompanied by members of the Hindu Raksha Dal, entered the church premises and began misbehaving with those present.

The group allegedly accused people inside the church of being involved in religious conversion activities, creating panic and distress among attendees. A particularly disturbing aspect of the incident was the reported mistreatment of a visually impaired woman, which has drawn sharp criticism from activists and social media users.

Eyewitness accounts circulating online claim that the confrontation escalated quickly, with verbal harassment and intimidation directed at churchgoers. The allegations have sparked outrage, with many questioning the conduct of political representatives and fringe groups entering places of worship and making unverified accusations.

The incident has reignited debate around religious freedom, vigilantism, and the misuse of conversion allegations, issues that have repeatedly surfaced in parts of Madhya Pradesh and other states. Critics argue that such actions not only undermine communal harmony but also target vulnerable individuals under the guise of enforcing the law.

Calls for accountability have grown louder, with demands that authorities investigate the incident thoroughly and take action if wrongdoing is established. Human rights advocates have stressed that no individual or group has the right to harass citizens, especially persons with disabilities, or disrupt religious gatherings based on suspicion alone.

As the issue gains traction online, pressure is mounting on both the state administration and the BJP leadership to clarify their stance and ensure that political power is not misused to intimidate or harass civilians.