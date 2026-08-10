At least 11 people were injured in a firing incident by miscreants along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji. The clash erupted over an alleged land encroachment dispute. Security has been deployed, and the situation is now under control.

At least 11 people from the Assam side sustained injuries on Monday following a firing incident by miscreants along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Assam's Dhemaji district. The violence erupted at Mingmang Basti amid tensions over alleged land encroachment by individuals from Arunachal Pradesh onto land belonging to Assam.

Police Response and Situation Update

Sudhakar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhemaji district, confirmed to ANI that 11 locals were injured when miscreants opened fire in the border area. "3 among the injured persons were referred to Assam Medical College & Hospital in Dibrugarh and others are admitted at Dhemaji hospital. The situation is now under control," stated SSP Sudhakar Singh. Echoing these remarks, Akhilesh Singh, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), confirmed that the situation is currently under control, with security personnel heavily deployed along the border to maintain law and order.

Assam CM Intervenes

Reacting to the escalation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that top state bureaucrats and law enforcement chiefs are actively coordinating with their Arunachal Pradesh counterparts. "The Assam Chief Secretary has discussed the matter with his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart. The Assam DGP is also discussing. We will have to investigate the matter as to who is responsible for it and will have to take action against those," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Emphasising land protection and administrative intervention, the Chief Minister added, "I have directed the Assam police to ensure the protection of Assam land. Our reinforcement has already moved there."

Characterising the nature of the confrontation, CM Sarma further noted, "I think there was a clash in Dhemaji District between some people belonging to Assam and Arunachal. I have got the information right now that the matter has been almost resolved amicably. I have no in-depth information about this. I have deputed my Education Minister to talk to his counterpart in Arunachal Pradesh. It was a localised conflict, nothing to do with the State." (ANI)